Iran to celebrate National Paralympic Day

TEHRAN - Iran will celebrate the 12th National Paralympic Day on Nov. 13 across the country with participation of about 60,000 students with physical and vision impairments.

Iran first celebrated the National Paralympic Day in 2003 and was included in the National Calendar by a Presidential order in 2016.

Iran ended third in Indonesia 2018’s medals table after winning 51 golds, 42 silvers and 43 bronze. The Iranian delegation looks to finish among top ten countries in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

At the last Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016, Iran finished in 15th place in the medals table with eight golds, nine silvers and seven bronze.

The Asian country has been enjoying Para sports success lately in a number of sports such as archery, athletics, football 5-a-side, powerlifting, shooting and sitting volleyball.

Archer Zahra Nemati, field athlete Mohammad Khalvandi, football 5-a-side player Behzad Zadaliasghari, shooter Sareh Javanmardidodmani, powerlifter Siamand Rahman and sitting volleyball player Morteza Mehrzad are among some of the world’s best Paralympians.