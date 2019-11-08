Liberation of Khorramshahr Theater Festival opens in Arvand Free Zone 

TEHRAN – The 22nd edition of the Liberation of Khorramshahr Theater Festival opened in the Arvand Free Zone in southwest Iran on Wednesday.

Over 50 street and stage performances on stories about the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is called the Sacred Defense in Iran, are competing in various sections of the festival, which will run until Sunday.

The festival was established to observe the resistance of the people of Khorramshahr, which was captured by Iraqi forces on October 26, 1980 and was liberated on May 24, 1982.

Photo: A poster for the 22nd Liberation of Khorramshahr Theater Festival.

