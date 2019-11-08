Paris gallery to host photo exhibit in memory of Abbas Kiarostami

TEHRAN – The Gallery 21 in Paris will host an exhibition of photos on November 18 in memory of legendary Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

The photos were taken by a group of Iranian photographers inspired by poems from Kiarostami’s collection “Wind and Leaf”, and the exhibit takes its title from the collection.

Photographer Babak Borzuyeh is the curator of the exhibit, which will be organized by Sheednegar Academy in Tehran in collaboration with the Farabi Cinema Foundation.

Photos by Mehdi Afkhami, Vahid Amanpur, Maryam Afzali, Kurosh Piruzi, Leila Jaberi, Samira Nazari and several other photographers have been selected to be showcased at the exhibit, which will be running until November 23.

The director of “Certified Copy”, “Taste of Cherry”, “Through the Olive Trees” and “Where Is Friend’s Home”, Kiarostami died in 2016 at the age of 76. He was a filmmaker, photographer, poet and graphic designer.

Photo: Members of Sheednegar Academy pose for a photograph for the exhibition “Wind and Leaf”.

