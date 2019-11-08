Russia voices concern over full collapse of JCPOA

TEHRAN – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov voiced his country’s deep concern over full failure of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as Iran nuclear deal.

“Moscow worries about failure of JCPOA,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the Persian language website of Sputnik.

“We are witnessing such danger. The pact can be really ruined, that is why we have called on engaging sides to refrain (from more tensions) and resort to thoughtful measures.”

Touching upon Iran’s reduction of obligations under the JCPOA, the Russian diplomat said, “Everything, from a technical view, is reversible.”

“The situation can return to the normal rail of implementing the JCPOA rapidly. The entire steps of modification of undertakings by Iran under the JCPOA can be reversed,” Ryabkov emphasized.

On Wednesday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran resumed injecting UF6 gas into the centrifuge machines installed at the Fordow nuclear facility as part of the country's fourth step to modify undertakings under the nuclear deal.

The measure at Fordow was taken upon order on Tuesday by President Hassan Rouhani in coordination with the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

"Iran’s 4th step in reducing its commitments under the JCPOA begins today by injecting gas to 1044 centrifuges. Thanks to U.S. policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation," Rouhani wrote on his Twitter page.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral U.S. sanctions which were imposed last year when President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the multilateral agreement.

MJ/PA

