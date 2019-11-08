Late Mehrban’s winner sends Shahr Khodro into IPL second place

TEHRAN – Hossein Mehrban scored an 87th minute goal against Pars Jonoobi and moved Shahr Khodro into second place in the Iran professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Shahr Khodro moved to second place with 20 points, three points adrift of IPL leaders Sepahan with one game in hands.

Machine Sazi won the match against Zob Ahan 2-1. The Tabriz based football team scored two late goals against Alireza Mansourian’s team.

Naft Masjed Soleyman and Nassaji played out a goalless draw in Masjed Soleyman.

Shahin Bushehr defeated Gol Gohar 1-0 in Bushehr.