Iran’s intl. auto parts exhibition hosting 80 foreign companies

TEHRAN - Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds is hosting 700 Iranian and 80 foreign companies from nine countries in the 14th Iran International Auto Parts Exhibition during November 9-12, IRIB reported.

According to the organizers, the exhibition is aiming for presenting the capabilities and capacities of Iranian auto part manufacturers and to direct their products toward foreign markets.

The event also provides a platform for auto part makers to showcase their latest achievements and products.

Automotive parts and assemblies, machinery parts and equipment, engineering research and design, raw materials and accessories, trading and after sales services, car decorating, car maintenance, car cleaning products, as well as specialized publications for the automotive industry are some of this year’s major categories.

