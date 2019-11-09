Iran inaugurates indigenized civil defense industries exhibition  

TEHRAN –Iran's Civil Defense Organization chief Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali inaugurated the 6th indigenized civil defense industries exhibition in Tehran on Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Head of the Trade Promotion Organization Hamid Zadboum; Head of Industrial Development and Renovation Organization Mohammad Baqer Aali; and Managing Director of Saipa Group Seyed Javad Soleimani.

The exhibition which started on Saturday will display capabilities of domestic industries and knowledge-based companies in cyber, biological, chemical and radiative defense fields till next Tuesday.

The exhibition is held at the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th halls of the Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

Last month, Jalali announced that the country's knowledge-based companies had produced hundreds of new defensive products in the field of cyberspace.

"We have managed to make nearly 200 new defensive products in cyberspace by the knowledge-based firms and all these products have successfully passed the hard tests in the field of cyber defense," Jalali said.

Elsewhere, he added that Iranian experts also managed to use fully home-made systems in the energy fields, including the gas dispatching system.



