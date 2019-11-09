Khorramabad festival featuring tribal lifestyle, crafts and arts

TEHRAN – Various lifestyle, rituals, crafts and arts of Iranian tribespeople and nomads are under spotlight in a five-day exhibition, which is underway in Khorramabad, the capital of western Lorestan province.

Amidst highlights are handicrafts made by 100 artisans who are natives of the province, provincial tourism chief Seyyed Amin Qasemi said on Friday, IRNA reported.

Exhibitors from all over the country have been invited to take part in the event, which will also reflect a variety of tourist attractions, natural sceneries and historical sites.

Some 60 stalls and 20 Siah-Chadors (“vast traditional black tents”) have been set up for the exhibit that also embraces local cousin contests, live music performances, and demonstrations of culinary art are amongst other cultural programs.

The festival runs through November 11 at a park near the historical Falak-ol-Aflak fortress, a Sassanid era (224–651) monument that seems particularly imposing and dramatic when floodlit at night offering picturesque views of its encircling crenellated battlements.

Bisheh Waterfall, Snow Tunnel, Poldokhtar ponds, Soltani Mosque of Borujerd, Shapouri Bridge, and Shirez Canyon are amongst other tourist sites of the mountainous province.

AFM/MG