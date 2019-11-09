Army official says Iranians’ resistance has disappointed Washington 

TEHRAN – Deputy Army Commander for Coordination Affairs Habibollah Sayyari said on Saturday that resistance by the Iranian people against the U.S. hegemonic policies has disappointed Washington.

Sayyari also cautioned the enemies against military threats against Iran, saying, “The enemies have already taken some measures…, but they do not dare to do even the least against the Iranian interests,” IRNA reported.

The rear admiral said though arrogant countries have taken the fate of certain countries in the Persian Gulf region into their hands, they are unable to do anything against Iran.

About renewed U.S. military threats against Iran, Sayyari said, “The great Iranian nation is well aware of their weaknesses, so anyone who violates ‘our borders’, his fate will be determined by Iran.”

Sayyari, who was Navy chief for long years, went on to say that the Iranian armed forces are recognized as powerful in both the region and the world, so they are well-prepared to strongly respond to any threat.

MJ/PA