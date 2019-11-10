"Science for All" festival opens in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 5th festival of "Science for All" kicked off in Tehran on Saturday concurrent with the World Science Day for Peace and Development.

Celebrated annually on November 10, World Science Day for Peace and Development highlights the significant role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues. It also underlines the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives.

The festival is held by the National Museum of Science and Technology in partnership with the Museum of the Qasr Prison and over 20 scientific and cultural centers with the aim of providing the people an opportunity to visit scientific achievements and increase public interest in scientific advances.

Science amusement parks, art exhibitions, training booths, documentary shows, family competitions, science fairs and meetings with professionals are held on the sidelines of the event, IRNA news agency reported.

The festival is running until November 15.

FB/MG