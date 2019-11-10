Bilateral cooperation to open up Chinese market for Iranian cinema: official 

TEHRAN – Huang Jianxin, the China Film Group Corporation’s production manager, has said that the Chinese film market will open up for Iranian cinema due to bilateral cooperation.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the director of Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation, Alireza Tabesh, at his office in Tehran on Saturday.

“If Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation and the China Film Group Corporation work on joint film productions, China’s film market will open up to Iranian cinema, and China will also enjoy the high acclaim of Iranian cinema in the world,” he said.

He further noted that children’s films in Iran have had an even higher effect in the world compared to the Chinese cinema.

“Iran and China enjoy many cultural affinities and this will help make joint film productions,” he added.

He said that the corporation focuses on children’s film productions, adding, “Many believe that the corporation has had a significant effect on the education of Chinese students, and this is of great importance due to the high number of Chinese students.”

Photo: People queue up for tickets at a multiplex cinema in Wuhan, central China.

