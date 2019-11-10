Artists to remember graphic design icon Morteza Momayyez in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Artists will come together at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on Friday to commemorate the 14th death anniversary of Morteza Momayyez, who is considered to be the father of modern graphic art in Iran.

The commemoration will be organized in collaboration with the Morteza Momayyez Foundation, the forum announced in a press release on Sunday.

An exhibition displaying a collection of Momayyez’s works will also open at the forum. In addition, the Berlin-based Chinese graphic designer, Jianping He, will hang a number of his works in an exhibit at the forum in memory of Momayyez.

The award-winning graphic designer, professor and publisher is also scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition, which will be running until November 26.

Momayyez died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 70.

Photo: A poster for the 14th death anniversary of graphic designer Morteza Momayyez.

RM/MMS/YAW