Neil Simon’s “Fools” adapted for Tehran performance

TEHRAN – Director Ali Saeid has adapted American writer Neil Simon’s comic fable “Fools” for staging at Shano Theater in Tehran.

The play, which Saeid has renamed “Professors”, has been written based on a Persian translation by Shahram Zargar.

His cast, which is composed of Ali Shiri, Masud Shahri, Maria Uraki, Alborz Nematian and several other actors, gave their first performance on Sunday.

The story of the play is set in the small village of Kulyenchikov, Ukraine, during the late 19th century. It follows Leon Steponovich Tolchinsky, a schoolteacher who takes a new job educating Sophia, the daughter of Dr. Zubritsky and his wife, Lenya. Leon soon learns that there is a curse on the village that makes everyone stupid, but complications ensue when Leon falls in love with his pupil.

“Fools” has been staged by several directors, including Nader Naderpur, Hooman Rahnemun, Majid Behnamifar, Mohsen Sotudeh, Majid Kashiforushan, Faezeh Rastegar and Satia Nuruzi, at Tehran theaters over the past five years.

Photo: A poster for “Professors”, an adaptation of Neil Simon’s comic fable “Fools” by Ali Saeid.

