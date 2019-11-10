Tehran, Islamabad to boost border security: general

TEHRAN – Iran’s border guard commander, Qassem Rezaee, said on Saturday that Tehran and Islamabad have cooperated to enhance the security at common border areas.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the border areas of Iran’s Sistan-Balouchestan province, Second Brigadier General Rezaee unveiled plans for closer interaction with Pakistan’s coast guard.

He said Iranian-Pakistani border guards have made a plan to protect the common border after consultations between the two countries’ officials, Tasnim reported.

The top officer said the joint efforts between the two neighbors have facilitated trips by Pakistani pilgrims at the Mirjaveh border crossing.

The commander also unveiled plans for promotion of cooperation with Pakistan’s coastguard in order to ensure security along the common sea border.

In April, President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan agreed to set up a joint rapid reaction unit along the common border to combat terrorism.

Iranian military forces along the southeastern border areas are frequently attacked by terrorist groups coming from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In February, a bus carrying IRGC personnel was traveling between the cities of Zahedan and Khash in Sistan-Balouchestan, when it was targeted in a suicide car bomb attack.

Twenty-seven IRGC members were killed and 13 others injured in the attack claimed by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group based in Pakistan.

