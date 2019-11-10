Kazem Jalali to become Iran’s new ambassador to Moscow

TEHRAN – Lawmaker Kazem Jalali has been appointed as Tehran’s new ambassador to the Russian Federation, replacing Mahdi Sanaei.

In an open session on Sunday, Iranian lawmakers voted to accept Jalali’s resignation with 146 in favor and 58 against. Nine MPs also abstained from voting, Mehr reported.

Addressing the parliamentary session, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani voiced his hope that Jalali would play an effective role in the expansion of the Russian-Iranian relationship.

Jalali has served as a lawmaker for five four-year terms. He was the chair of the Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group in the seventh Parliament and the head of Iran-EU parliamentary friendship group in the eighth, ninth, and tenth terms. He also served as the head of the Parliament Research Centre from 2012 to 2019.

The former ambassador to Moscow Mahdi Sanaei had taken the post in 2013 at the beginning of President Hassan Rouhani’s first term in office.

