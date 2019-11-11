Iran hosting 7th UIC Next Stations Conference

TEHRAN- Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) is hosting the 7th UIC Next Stations Conference in Tehran from November 11 to 13, IRNA reported.

It is the first time that this conference of the International Union of Railways (UIC) is held in Asia.

As announced by RAI Head Saeid Rasouli, the conference is hosting 70 foreign participants from 25 countries including 14 European ones.

Addressing the first day of the conference, the official said, “Railway development is one of the main objectives of the Iranian government and in this due we have implanted some joint projects with the neighboring countries for improving passenger and cargo transportation via railway.”

He further highlighted that Iran plays some significant role in railway transportation in the region, adding that despite the sanctions over the past years the country managed to inaugurate four new railway routes and connect four centers of provinces to its national railway.

Rasouli also announced that RAI will improve and develop 32 railway stations across the country.

Iran had been also hosting the 22nd UIC Regional Assembly for Middle East (UIC RAME) in Isfahan City in the last year’s November.

In Iran, development of railway has been one of the very significant plans of the governments in recent years.

The country’s Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021) has envisaged that the railway will account for at least 30 percent of cargo transportation and 20 percent of passenger transportation in the country.

Such target requires at least 850 trillion rials (about $20.238 billion) of investment.

MA/MA

Photo: RAI Head Saeid Rasouli speaks in 7th UIC Next Stations Conference in Tehran on Monday.