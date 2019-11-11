Iranian illustrators Sadeqian, Salavati tops at Golden Pen of Belgrade biennial

TEHRAN – Iranian illustrators Nuhsin Sadeqian and Samaneh Salavati have won the Grand Prix and the International Gold Pen respectively at the 50th Golden Pen of Belgrade awards, and the 15th International Biennial of Illustrations.

Sadeqian received the award for her illustrations in “Apple and Demon”, her fellow writer Malek Ebrahim’s book series, which has not been published yet, the organizers announced on Thursday.

Salavati won the award for her illustration in the book “This Book May Explode”.

Milivoj Ceran from Croatia and Dragan Kupreshanin from Serbia were other recipients of the International Gold Pen of Belgrade.

The biennial announced winners during a ceremony at the Konak of Princess Ljubica in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.



Three books published by Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) were competing in the 15th Belgrade International Biennial of Illustrations.

The three books were “Draw a Human Being” illustrated by Mitra Abdollahi, “String Doll” by Mahbubeh Yazdani and “This Book May Explode” by Salavati.

The three along with 14 other books by Iranian illustrators are on display in an exhibition arranged by the organizers.

“Rolly Pumpkin” by Parisa Alankhani, “I Am Talking” by Mehrnush Masumian, “Dave & Apple Tree” by Delaram Faghani, “The Explorer” by Ghazal Fatollahi, “Mana” by Malileh Eynali and “Shahrzad” (The Storyteller) by Sahar Khorasani are among other Iranian books on view at the biennial.

The exhibition of the 50th Golden Pen Belgrade and the 15th Belgrade International Biennial of Illustrations is being held at a gallery of the Serbian Broadcasting Corporation until December 1.

Photo: This combination photo shows the front cover of the book “This Book May Explode” by Samaneh Salavti (L) and an illustration from the unpublished book of “Apple and Demon” by Nushin Sadeqian. (IIDCYA)

