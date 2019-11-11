Kurdish writer Mastureh Ardalan subject of Iranian docudrama

TEHRAN – Stage director Qotbeddin Sadeqi announced his plan on Monday to make a TV series on Mastureh Ardalan, the Iranian Kurdish poet and historian who lived during the first half of the 19th century.

“Mastureh Ardalan was a great woman, she is believed to be the only woman in Iran who was a poet and a historian over roughly the past 220 years,” Sadeqi told the Persian service of MNA on Monday.

“Her historical writings enjoy a beautiful prose style, which captures everybody’s attention. She even wrote religious books for women and discussed topics on Islam,” he added.

Sadeqi, who is also a prominent actor, said that the TV series will consist of 10 episodes and will be produced under the supervision of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

He said that his interest in making a series about Ardalan is rooted in his childhood when he used to hear the name of Mastureh, whom a girl school in his hometown of Sanandaj was named after.

Ardalan, who was also known as Mah Sharaf Khanum, was born in 1805 in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj in Kordestan Province.

Mastureh’s father, Abolhassan Beig Qadiri, was a great man in his time, and she studied Kurdish, Arabic and Persian under his supervision.

Her husband, Khosro Khan Ardalan, was the ruler of the Ardalan court, but after the death of her husband, she was forced to move to the Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah and died and was buried there when she was only 43.

Photo: A woman takes photos of a statue of Iranian Kurdish writer Mastureh Ardalan in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj on December 23, 2018. (ISNA/Farshid Ardalan)

