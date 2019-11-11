Foreign ambassadors, diplomats invited to tribes festival

TEHRAN – A number of foreign ambassadors, diplomats, as well as cultural and economic attaches have been invited to attend a regional nomadic festival, which opens today in Iran’s northern Golestan province.

“The 13th Golestan international festival of ethnic cultures has invited foreign guests from China, Greece, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Belarus, the Philippines, Senegal, Bolivia and Mauritania of whom 13 are ambassadors and others are consuls as well as cultural and economic attaches,” secretary of the festival said.

The festival will embrace a wide range of regional arts, handicrafts, workshops, souvenirs, culinary traditions and tourist-attraction exhibits, as well as live performances.

The one-millennium-old, UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus is one of the most significant tourist destinations in Golestan province, neighboring the Caspian Sea.

AFM/MG