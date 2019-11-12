British Reverend Napier Malcolm under spotlight in Iranian documentary  

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Hassan Naqqashi has recently completed his documentary “Malcolm” about the mission of the British Reverend Napier Malcolm (1870-1921) in the Iranian city of Yazd.

Malcolm was a missionary in Yazd for some five years and described his experiences in his book “Five Years in a Persian Town”, a public relations team of the film announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Naqqashi is also the producer of the 60-minute documentary, which has been made based on “Five Years in a Persian Town”.

Photo: Hassan Naqqashi (2nd L) directs a scene from “Malcolm”.

RM/MMS/YAW