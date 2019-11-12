Tehran Municipality holding program on Islamic unity week

TEHRAN – Tehran Municipality is holding a special program to celebrate the Islamic unity week on November 11-14, ISNA news agency reported.

The program called Bahar-e Mehrabani (literally meaning spring of kindness) includes holding six workshops on various issues, setting up booths for children and teenagers, holding the radio and musical shows, narration and poetry events, holding a carnival of giant puppets, and theater focusing on prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The "Great Salawat Feast" is another program that will be held on November 13 with the participation of 1,700 Iranian and foreign guests to promote Salawat to the Prophet and his holy family.

Several different exhibitions and festivals will be also held during the 4-day event.

The Islamic unity week refers to a ceremony held every year both by Sunnis and Shia. The event is held between two dates of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). One of the dates is narrated by Sunnis and the other narrated by Shia.

Marked first time in Iran in the mid-1980s, the ‘unity week’ has become a permanent annual event in many Muslim countries.

