Police identify ringleaders of organized smuggling gangs

TEHRAN – The Iranian police chief said on Tuesday that his forces have identified ringleaders of main smuggling gangs inside and outside the country.

Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari told reporters in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas that the police are resolved to counter smugglers via concentrating on a campaign against organized gangs and networks.

“Thanks to the police’s endeavor, we have been capable of identifying ringleaders of the smuggling gangs inside and outside of the country,” the police chief stated.

“Having made customs police stations operational at 13 customs offices, the total amount of smuggling goods has been decreased which is a positive effect of deploying police at the customs offices,” Ashtari explained.

The police chief went on to say, “The Iranian people trust the police which is of great importance to us, therefore, we do our best to reduce crimes within the framework of a 12-priority plan.”

Ashtari added, “We have witnessed a 90 percent rise in the value of seizing smuggled goods in the country since Farvardin 1 (March 21, 2019).”

He further said, “We are trying to make the entire bodies under the police command smart till 2021.”



