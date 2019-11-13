Vitre Iranian film festival unveils lineup

TEHRAN – A lineup of 12 Iranian films will go on screen in the first edition of the New Images of Iran (Nouvelles Images d’Iran), a film festival that will be running in the northwestern French town of Vitré from December 11 to 15.

The lineup includes “Yeva” by Anahid Abad, “Appendix” by Hossein Namazi and “The Villa Dwellers” by Monir Qeidi, the Franco-Iranian Center has announced in a press release published on Wednesday.

Also included are “Leaf of Life” by Ebrahim Mokhtari, “Motherhood” by Roqayeh Tavakkoli, “A House on 41st Street” by Hamidreza Qorbani and “Dance of Dust” by Abolfazl Jalili.

The short films “Take a Seat, Darling” and “The Road Is Beautiful” both by Ali Nazari and documentary films “Starless Dream” by Mehrdad Oskui, “Girls” by Fery Malek-Madani and “Iran Runs out of Water” by Laurent Cibien and Komeil Sohani will also be screened.

The movies have been selected by a committee composed of Iranian filmmaker Abolfazl Jalili, who is also a jury member, Vitre Mayor Pierre Méhaignerie, Franco-Iranian Center director Alireza Khalili, member of the editorial board of Paris-Tehran Magazine Fatemeh Shadman, founder of the Garromedia Cultural Association Laurent Garreau, French literature expert Vahid Yaghubi and French art historian Jean-Claude Voisin.

The festival will be organized by the Franco-Iranian Center in collaboration with Aurore Cinema, House of World Cultures, Ouest France, World Trade Center Rennes Bretagne along with several other French centers and Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation.

The festival aims to highlight promising young Iranian filmmakers by inviting them to present their first achievements.

Photo: A scene from “Dance of Dust” by Abolfazl Jalili.

