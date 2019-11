Iran’s Papi wins silver at World Para Atheltics C’ships

TEHRAN – Amanollah Papi from Iran took a silver medal at the Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships on Thursday.

He came first at the Men's Javelin Throw F57 with a 47.80m effort.

Brazilian thrower Cicero Valdiran Lins Nobre won the gold medal with 49.26m and bronze medal went to Syrian Mohamad Mohamad with 46.01m.

Iran’s Mahdi Olad (Men’s Shot Put F11 - Gold), Hamed Amiri (Men’s Javelin Throw F54 – Gold), Behzad Azizi (Men's Javelin Throw F13 – Gold), Alireza Mokhtari (Men's Shot Put F53 – Silver), Mehran Nekouei Majd (Men's Shot Put F34 – Silver), Ali Mohammadyari (Men's Discus Throw F 56 – Silver), Hashemiyeh Motaghian (Women’s Javelin F56- Silver), Sajad Mohammadian (Men’s Shot Put F42 – Bronze) and Mehdi Olad (Men’s Discus Throw F11 – Bronze) had won medals for Iran.

The event has brought more than 1,400 athletes from 120 nations together from Nov. 7 to 15.