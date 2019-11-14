Ex-Iran taekwondoka auctions his Olympic medal for Iran quake victims

TEHRAN – Former Iran Olympic medal winner Yousef Karami has put his medal up for auction to raise money for the victims of earthquake.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Tark county in East Azarbaijan province on Friday, which killed six people and injured over 580 others.

“More than 3,000 residential units have been destroyed that need reconstruction and 1,500 must be repaired.

The taekwondo practitioner claimed a bronze medal at the Olympic Games Athens 2004 in the 80kg weight category.