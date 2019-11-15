Iranian, Azerbaijani cultural officials meet in Baku

TEHRAN – The director of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Abuzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman, and the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, Abulfas Garayev, met in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Thursday.

Ways to expand cultural relations were discussed during the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders that came to an end on Friday.

Pointing to the Iranian cinema’s great successes at international events, Garayev expressed his country’s readiness to collaborate in joint film projects with Iranian cineastes.

He also asked the ICRO to organize Iranian film and cultural weeks in Azerbaijan.

Ebrahimi-Torkaman also held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the Baku summit on Wednesday.

Photo: Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism, Abulfas Garayev, and ICRO director Abuzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman meet in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 14, 2019.

