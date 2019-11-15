Georgia hosts Iranian cultural days

TEHRAN – An Iranian cultural days event featuring a variety of art exhibitions, musical performances and film screenings was held last week at the Akaki Tsereteli State University in the Georgian city of Kutaisi.

An exhibition of typography by Iranian-Georgian artist Helen Usuliyani was part of the program for the cultural days, which was held from November 12 to 14, Iran’s cultural office in Georgia announced in a press release published on Friday.

“Season of Narges” by Negar Azarbaijani, “Appendix” by Hossein Namazi and “Azar, Shahdokht, Parviz and Others” by Behruz Afkhami were the three Iranian films that were dubbed into Georgian and screened during the event.

Akaki Tsereteli, the rector of the State University, Roland Kopaliani and Iran’s cultural attaché, Hamid Mostafavi, were the guests at the opening ceremony.

In his brief words at the ceremony, Kopaliani called the program a good opportunity for the professors and students of the university to become more familiar with artistic and cultural aspects of Iran.

He also said that the Iranology Department of the university in collaboration with the universities of Iran can play a major role in educational and academic exchanges between the two countries.

Mostafavi also pointed to the role of culture in expanding relations between the two countries, and said that universities in Iran and Georgia can help strengthen the academic ties.

Photo: Iranian musicians perform during Iranian cultural days in the Georgian city of Kutaisi.

