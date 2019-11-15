Salami: Enemy’s aircraft carriers won’t be safe anymore as IRGC succeeds to install missiles on speedboats

TEHRAN – Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned the enemy that their aircraft carriers will no longer be safe in the region as the IRGC succeeds to install ballistic missiles on speedboats.

“With the successful installation of ballistic missiles on the speedboats, the enemy’s aircraft carriers will no longer be safe in any spot,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Thursday, Mehr reported.

He added that while this is a pleasant fact for the Muslim world, it will be a painful one for the enemies.

“We currently possess precision-guided missiles,” the general said, adding, “Only experts can understand the difficulty of turning ballistic missiles into precision-guided ones.”

Salami further said such progress, which have made Iran the biggest missile power in the region, are the results of the selfless efforts of Iranian experts.

He also pointed to the great achievements made by the IRGC’s Aerospace unit, saying that the country’s reinforced defense, missile and drone capabilities will give the harshest response to enemy’s slightest mistake.

The IRGC Aerospace unit is the force that downed an American RQ-4 Global Hawk drone on June 20 over the Strait of Hormuz after it violated Iranian airspace.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace unit, said back then that the drone had received warnings for four times before being shot down.

“Those who guided the drone received the warnings but did not care. Given that the drone breached Iran’s airspace, the aerospace unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps shot it down,” Hajizadeh said.

