Canada-Tunisia production “Brotherhood” wins grand prize at Tehran short film festival

TEHRAN – “Brotherhood”, a co-production between Canada and Tunisia by Canada-based Tunisian director Meryam Joobeur, received the grand prize in the international competition of the 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) in Tehran, the organizers announced on Friday.

The film is about the tensions within a Tunisian family when their older son, who has been away for several years, returns home with a new Syrian wife who wears a full niqab, igniting his father’s suspicions that his son has been fighting for ISIS.

The closing ceremony of the festival attended by Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami was held at the conference hall of Milad Tower.

In his brief speech at the ceremony, Entezami said that Iranian short filmmakers need to have their own film markets in the world.



“If short films find their own markets, filmmakers will last more in this field,” he added.

“Super Comfort” by Kirsikka Saari from Finland was named best fiction film, while “Histories of Wolves” by Agnes Meng from Portugal won best documentary award.

The best animation award went to “Untravel” co-directed by Ana Nedelijkovic and Nikola Majdak Jr. from Serbia and “Places” by Claudia Barral Magaz from Spain received the award for best experimental film.

“Ashmina” by Dekel Berenson from Nepal and “Each Other” by Sara Tabibzadeh from Iran shared the special jury award in this section.

In the Iranian competition, “Aziz” by Seyyed Mehdi Musavi Barzoki won awards in four main categories, including best film and best director.

The film is about a family, whose father has just died and at his funeral, a strange woman claims that she was one of his acquaintances.

Yasaman Nasiri received the best actress award for her role in “Aziz” and Mostafa Bahmani won the best sound designer award for his collaboration in the film.

The award for best experimental film was presented to “When a Woman Is Seated beside a Flower, She Will Be Tired after 154 Years” by Shahriar Hanifeh.

“Where the Wind Is Blowing” by Mina Mashhadi-Mehdi was named best documentary and the award for best animation went to “Hunger” by Zahra Rostampur.

The UNICEF award was handed to Canada-based Iranian director Maryam Zarei for her movie “Magralen”, a co-production between Iran and Canada.

“Alley” by Mohammaderza Mesbah received the audience award of the festival, while the Association Internationale du Film d’Animation (ASIFA) award was presented to “Gray Body” by Samaneh Shojaei.

The 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival was held at Tehran’s Mellat Cineplex from November 10 to 15.

Photo: Finnish Ambassador Keijo Norvanto (R) receives the award for best fiction for “Super Comfort” on behalf of his fellow filmmaker Kirsikka Saari during the 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival at Milad Tower in Tehran on November 15, 2019. (IRNA/Amin Jalali)

