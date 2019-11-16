Iran seeking to boost cultural ties with Slovakia, Austria 

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs, Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, is in Europe to hold meetings with cultural officials in Slovakia and Austria with the aim of expanding relations with the two countries.

He has met with the State Secretary of Ministry of Culture of Slovakia, Konrád Rigó, in Bratislava as part of his mission, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced in a press release on Friday.

Hosseini gave a brief summary of Iranian art and cultural activities over the past few years during the meeting.

He also attended the opening ceremony of an Iranian cultural festival in Bratislava on Thursday, which will be running until December 1.

The Iranian cultural festival opened Thursday at the Hall of Mirrors of the Primate’s Palace with a performance by Iran’s Orchestra of National Instruments, which was accompanied by conductor Ali-Akbar Qorbani and vocalist Mohammad Motamedi.

As part of the festival programs, an exhibition of photos by Iranian photographers Afshin Bakhtiar and Babak Musavi is underway at the gallery of the University Library of Bratislava.

Hosseini also visited the University Library in Bratislava, which is home to the Basagic collection of Islamic manuscripts.

The collection is comprised of 589 unique sources of world Islamic culture written by Bosnian Muslim scholars in Arabic, Turkish and Persian from the 16th to the 19th centuries.

Ten books from the collection were showcased in an exhibition at the National Library and Archives of Iran in Tehran in April 2018.

Hosseini visited the library by invitation from the University Library Director-General, Silvia Stasselova.

In addition, Hosseini, at the head of the Iranian delegation, visited the Vienna Opera House during their stay in Vienna by invitation of Teresa Indjein, the head of Cultural Policy at the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Photo: University Library Director-General Silvia Stasselova (R) gives details about the Basagic collection of Islamic manuscripts to an Iranian cultural delegation during a visit to the library.

