Deputy defense minister says Iran to continue boosting deterrence power 

TEHRAN – The Defense Ministry is resolved to do its best to enhance the country’s deterrence power, including in missile and air defense sectors, the deputy defense minister announced on Saturday.

Brigadier General Qassem Taqizadeh said, “We have a surface-to-surface cruise missile program whose range and precision are planned to be enhanced via utilizing new digital mapping system; the plan’s testing process will be completed in near future.”

Pointing to the ministry’s progress regarding surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, the commander said, “The main part of our efforts in this field has been concentrated on mounting pinpoint accuracy system on the entire ballistic missiles. Our mission has approximately been completed.”

Touching upon the ministry’s laser air defense project, Taqizadeh said, “In destroying small flying drones and quadcopters, we have accessed laser air defense technology whose research process has been completed and has been put in the production line.”

In recent years, Iran has made great achievements in the defense sector and gained self-sufficiency in essential military hardware and defense systems.

Iran has repeatedly made it clear that its military might is purely deterrent and that it poses no threat to other countries.



MJ/PA