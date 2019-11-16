Ambassador calls for unity among Muslims

TEHRAN – The Iranian Ambassador to Athens has highlighted the importance of unity among all Muslims, saying unity is the focus of Quranic teachings and Islam.

Observing unity at all times has been essential for the Muslim world, particularly at the current juncture, Ahmad Naderi said on Friday, according to IRNA.

He made the remarks in his address to a ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadeq (AS) and the unity week in Iran’s embassy in Athens.

The ambassador also called for focusing further on the prophet’s lifestyle in a bid to get further acquainted with his personality.

Meanwhile, the International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in Tehran on Thursday, with President Hassan Rouhani delivering the opening remarks aimed to unify the Islamic world.

Named “Ummah Unity in Defending the al-Aqsa Mosque,” this year’s event was scheduled to end on November 16, with 350 personalities from 93 countries in attendance.

The International Islamic Unity Conference is held in Iran annually in an effort to lay the ground for unity and solidarity among Muslims and provide solutions for their problems.

MH/PA