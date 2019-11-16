Iran honors top translators

TEHRAN – Top Iranian translators were honored during the National Celebration of Translators at the Andisheh Cultural Center in Tehran on Friday.

Mitra Farzad from Iran and Georg Asaturian from Armenia received the Iran Global Translation Awards.

In addition, the organizers also made selections for the Most Popular Translators of the Year in two age groups.

In the under 50 age group, Shiva Moqanlu, Mahsa Khorasani and Mahsa Malekmarzban were honored, and in the above 50 age group, Andranik Khechumyan, Lili Golestan and Elaheh Shamsnejad received awards.

Hossein Kazor, Fereshteh Molai and Mohsen Yavari won honorable mentions.

The celebration is part of the program arranged to be implemented during the 27th Iran Book Week, which opened last Wednesday in Yazd, the central Iranian city that is Iran’s 2019 Book Capital.

Photo: Andranik Khechumyan and Shiva Moqanlu were selected as the Most Popular Translators of the Year during the National Celebration of Translators in Tehran.

