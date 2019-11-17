Iranian reading promoters honored

TEHRAN – Winners of the 6th edition of the Reading Promoters Awards were announced during a ceremony at the House of Humanities Thinkers in Tehran on Saturday.

In the group section, Bamdad Plan for Libraries from Tehran, Sama Elementary School from Neyshabur, Mehr-e Iranian Art and Cultural Institute from Sari and Shiraz Book Tour from Shiraz were among the winners.

Nasim Yusefi from Tabriz, Farideh Qasemi from Bandar Kong and Asma Khajezadeh from Bushehr won the awards in the individual section.

In the mobile reading promoters section, Mohammadreza Amian from Bushehr and Mehran Mohammadpur from Quchan were honored, while Nayyereh Sadat Abdollahi from Tehran received the award for the disabled reading promoter.

In the teachers' section, Leila Salehi from Bukan was honored, and Somayyeh Mihankhah from Sistan-Balouchestan Province and Samad Rahbaryar from Gilan Province won the awards for bilingual reading promoters.

Several reading promoters were also awarded in the sections on the margins of the event.

The Reading Promoters Awards is part of the program arranged to be implemented during the 27th Iran Book Week, which opened last Wednesday in Yazd, the central Iranian city that is Iran’s 2019 Book Capital.

Photo: Winners pose during the 6th Reading Promoters Awards ceremony at the House of Humanities Thinkers in Tehran on November 16, 2019.

