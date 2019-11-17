Book recounting Leader’s criticism of JCPOA published 

TEHRAN – A book recounting Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s criticism of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) has recently been published in Tehran.

Entitled “I Told You Not to Trust”, the book has been compiled by Hossein Izadi at the Islamic Revolution Dialogue Study Office, and Shahid Kazmei Publications is the publisher of the collection.

The criticisms have been compiled from the speeches the Leader delivered during the time when the deal was in process.

The book actually aims to document the file of Iran’s nuclear deal, and is a historiography of the nuclear deal in the Hassan Rouhani administration.

Photo: Front cover of “I Told You Not to Trust” published by Shahid Kazmei Publications.

RM/MMS/YAW

