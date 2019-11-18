Indian festival picks Iranian films

TEHRAN – A lineup of three Iranian movies will go on screen in the various sections of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Wednesday.

“Just 6.5” by Saeid Rustai and “The Warden” by Nima Javidi will be screened in the World Panorama section, while “Old Men Never Die” by Reza Jamali will be competing for the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal.

“Just 6.5” shows a police group under the leadership of Samad who was assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

“The Warden” tells the story of an Iranian prison warden who is assigned to transfer prisoners to a new building during the 1960s.

“Old Men Never Die” tells the story of an Iranian village where nobody has died for 45 years, and only the aged remain. 100-year-old Aslan and his friends begin to think suicide is the solution.

The International Film Festival of India will be running until November 28.

Photo: A scene from “The Warden” by Nima Javidi.

ABU/MMS/YAW