Photos of Iran by Russian photographer Dimitri Ermakov published in book

TEHRAN – Photos by Russian photographer Dimitri Ermakov depicting scenes of daily life in different Iranian cities, including Tehran, Rey, Qazvin, Isfahan, Tabriz, Rasht and Qom, during the late 19th century has been published in a book in Tbilisi, Georgia.

“Dimitri Ermakov in Iran”, which carries over 100 photos, was introduced during a special ceremony at the Tbilisi History Museum on Sunday, the Persian service of IRNA reported.

The collection also contains photos representing Iranian lifestyles, traditional events and costumes.

The ceremony was attended by Irina Koshoridze, a chief curator of the Georgian National Museum who is also a professor of art history and theory at the Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University, Iran’s cultural attaché Hamid Mostafavi and groups of Iranian and Georgian cultural officials, scholars, photographers and artists.

In her brief speech, Koshoridze expressed her hope for publishing more books on Islamic and Eastern arts in Georgia with the support of Iran.

Mostafavi also said that Iranian and Georgian museums can help boost cultural relations between the two countries.

Photo: “Musicians” by Russian photographer Dimitri Ermakov.

