TEDPIX up 2,000 points in a day

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 2,000 points to 304,688 on Tuesday, IRIB reported.

As reported, 1.964 billion securities worth 11.11 trillion rials (about $264.5 million) were traded through 258,700 deals on Tuesday.

Indexes mostly affecting TEDPIX were related to the carmakers, banks and shipping group.

On Friday, Mehr news agency reported that TEDPIX has risen 71 percent since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

MA/MA