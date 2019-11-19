Vocalist Hesameddin Seraj to perform in memory of Afghan singer Ahmad Zahir

TEHRAN – Iranian vocalist Hesameddin Seraj will perform concerts with the Sur ensemble in memory of Afghan musician Ahmad Zahir in Tehran on Thursday and Friday.

The concerts entitled “Borderless Love Songs” will be held at Milad Tower.

The ensemble features Majid Molania on tar, Hamid Qanbari on tombak, Amin Dadvari on daf, Alireza Daryai and Farnam Eskandari on kamancheh, Hannaneh Saeidi on qanun, Sahar Kamalvand on robab and Ruzbeh Zarei on tabla.

Zahir (1946–1979) is considered an icon of Afghanistan music and is widely regarded as the greatest Afghan singer of all time or the Elvis of Afghanistan.

He was a singer, songwriter and composer whose songs were mostly in Dari and Pashto. Besides being a pioneer of rock and pop music in Afghanistan, he experimented and performed almost all styles of music, including Indian classical, English and Iranian music.

Photo: A poster for Hesameddin Seraj’s concerts “Borderless Love Songs”.

