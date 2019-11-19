Children hold photo exhibit to equip their village school 

TEHRAN – Schoolchildren from the remote village of Seyyedbar in Sistan-Baluchestan Province are organizing a photo exhibition at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran to raise funds for equipment for their school.

The photos have been taken by the students themselves for the exhibition, which is being curated by illustrator Shermin Naderi.

The school, which is scheduled to be inaugurated in December, is being built by people who are supporting Iran-e Man (My Iran), a campaign initiated by the private sector to build schools in remote rural areas.

“The executive manager of the campaign Mina Kamran asked me to help the students take part in the construction and equipping of their new school,” Naderi said in a press release published by ISNA on Tuesday.

“Several schoolchildren aged 6 to 13 were chosen to receive the primary education on how to take photos and later we gave them several cameras, by which they took about 600 photos out of which 50 were selected for the exhibit named ‘Stories of Seyyedbar’,” she explained.

“However, we don’t know who exactly took which photo since the cameras were moving among the children, but some of the photos are really amazing,” she noted.

She also mentioned that a benevolent individual has agreed to provide computers for the school, and the school’s library is scheduled to be equipped by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

The exhibition, which will be running until November 26, is also showcasing a selection of Baluchi handicrafts.

Photo: A poster for the photo exhibition “Stories of Seyyedbar”.

RM/MMS/YAW