Rouhani: JCPOA collapse will harm the entire world 

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday called on the entire world nations to pay due attention to key international agreements, including the JCPOA whose collapse he warned will harm the whole world.

In a meeting with the newly-appointed Australian Ambassador to Tehran, Rouhani said, “The U.S. decision to reimpose illegal sanctions on Iran was a great political and economic mistake and in the meantime, it was against international resolutions and regulations.”

By abandoning the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially called the JCPOA, the U.S. not only returned previous sanctions it also added new harsh ones.

Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for the termination of economic and financial sanctions.

Rouhani went on to say that Tehran will not allow the sanctions to block the way to expand its ties with the outside world.

The president suggested that independent countries should stand up against the U.S. illegal measures and force the White House officials to understand that everybody should obey international law.

The United States violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which endorsed the nuclear deal.

Rouhani said the U.S. has done an unprecedented act in the history of the world by punishing those nations that have complied with the UN resolution, reiterating, “We must not let the U.S. be successful in face of international obligations.”

“The U.S. must understand that it is not the leader of the entire world, but only a country similar to others,” Rouhani remarked.

The president also said the U.S. call on different nations to join a military coalition in the Persian Gulf region is harmful to the stability and security of the region and the entire world.

“The regional nations, especially Iran, are capable of safeguarding the region’s security. The military presence of trans-regional countries will be very dangerous,” the president stressed.

He said, “Iran is committed to restore security to international waterways, especially to the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf and that is why we offered our plan titled the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) at the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly and right now we are consulting with other countries (for its materialization).”

Rouhani went on to say that “Iran is still adhering to its commitments under the JCPOA regardless of the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the pact and Europeans’ lack of intention or lack of ability to do their promises under the nuclear pact.”

MJ/PA