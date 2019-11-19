Islamic states must pressure Riyadh to end Yemen war: Shamkhani

TEHRAN – Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has said the all-out Saudi war against the innocent Yemeni people is an example of expanding insecurity in the region and blatant violation of human rights.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Tehran, IRNA reported.

“Islamic countries must immediately put an end to this heinous genocide by exerting great pressure on the Al Saud regime,” Shamkhani suggested.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its Arab allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

In the relentless campaign, Saudi-led airstrikes have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties and killed thousands of Yemeni civilians.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

The United States and the United Kingdom are the main supporters of Saudi Arabia in the war, providing the kingdom with billions of dollars in arms sales, training, logistical support and targeting assistance for airstrikes.

In his remarks, Shamkhani also said Iran’s strategic approach is to boost its relations with neighboring countries, especially Pakistan.

Pointing to the determination of the two countries’ leaders to expand bilateral relations in all fields, he called for expansion of defense, security and economic ties between Tehran and Islamabad with the aim of establishing sustainable security in the region.

He emphasized the need to increase security along common borders.

Shamkhani also said that the United States sows discord among Islamic countries in order to protect the Zionist regime and expand its dominance over the region.

During the meeting, General Bajwa, for his part, called for expansion of bilateral relations in all fields, saying the Pakistani army is determined to take harsh measures to deal with insecurity at common borders.

He also warned against plots orchestrated by trans-regional countries to foment unrest and sectarianism in Islamic countries and highlighted the need to counter such approaches by Islamic countries.

General Bajwa met on Monday with Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, to discuss defense and security partnerships, regional developments, as well as strengthening cooperation to maintain durable security at the regional level.

Establishing security at the common borders, countering terrorism and preventing the terrorists from illegally crossing the borders of the two countries were among other issues the two sides discussed.

Convergence on the Islamic world’s issues and the creation of economically active frontiers were also discussed in their meeting.

General Bajwa also met with Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi to expand military cooperation between Iran and Pakistan and coordinate efforts in ensuring the security of common border.

Lauding Pakistan as a great country with an ancient civilization, General Mousavi said Iran and Pakistan are two neighbors with religious commonalities whose relations and cooperation in various fields date back to a long time ago.”

He also expressed hope for expansion of military interaction between the two countries, such as exchange of cadets and holding joint training programs.

For his part, the visiting Pakistani general welcomed the idea of mutual cooperation with Iran, saying Islamabad is prepared to expand its ties with Tehran in various fields.

MH/PA