Austria’s Triophonus Viennensis to perform in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The Austrian ensemble Triophonus Viennensis is scheduled to perform a concert at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall on Sunday.

The performance is part of the program for the 2nd Saba Student Music Festival, which will be held from November 23 to 27.

The band features Austria-based Iranian flutist Reza Najfar, Austrian pianist Theresia Schumacher and Armenian cellist Aram Talalyan.

The ensemble will be performing a repertoire of pieces by different European musicians, including German composer Carl Maria von Weber and Austrian musician Joseph Haydn.

Photo: Iranian member of the Austrian ensemble Triophonus Viennensis, Reza Najfar, in an undated photo.

