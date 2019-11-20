“Fault Line” on screen at Qatari film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Soheil Amirsharifi’s film “Fault Line” (Gosal) is competing in the short film section of the Ajyal Film Festival, which is currently underway in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The film about a schoolgirl, Nahal, who must create a new version of the truth after she breaks her arm. One day, a man claims to the school principal that Nahal has hit someone while riding a motorcycle and fled the scene. While her injured arm seems to be evidence of her involvement in the accident, she denies it by asserting that the schools’ CCTV footage will prove she hurt it during a fight with a fellow student.

Earlier in October, the film was named best short at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival.

Organized by the Doha Film Institute (DFI), the Ajyal Film Festival will come to an end on Saturday.

Photo: A scene from “Fault Line” by Iranian director Soheil Amirsharifi.

ABU/MMS/YAW