Istanbul gallery displays works of Persian calligraphy, illuminations 

TEHRAN – Works of Persian calligraphy and illuminations by Iranian artists are on view in an exhibition at the Neta Art Gallery in Istanbul.

About 60 works by 38 artists, including Alireza Taljangani and Mehrangiz Barfi, have been selected to be showcased at the exhibit entitled “Shiraz School”, the gallery has announced on its website.

The works will be on display until November 22.

Photo: Art lovers visit the exhibit “Shiraz School” at the Neta Art Gallery in Istanbul.

