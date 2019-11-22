Writer Qobad Azaraiin wants book excluded from Jalal Al-e Ahmad nominations

TEHRAN – Iranian writer Qobad Azaraiin announced on Wednesday that for personal reasons he wants his book “Eruption” withdrawn from among the nominations for the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards.

“With respect to the great name of Jalal and appreciation to the juries who found my work worthy to be on the shortlist, I request that the organizers exclude my work from among the nominees,” Azaraiin told the Persian service of ISNA.

The story of “Eruption” is about the oil eruption in Iran’s oil-rich region of Masjed Soleiman in 1908 when William Knox D’Arcy drilled an oil well in the Middle East for the first time. The story recounts how oil affected the lives of three generations in the region.

The organizers of the 12th Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards announced six nominees for the novel and story section last week.

“Endlessness” by Mehdi Ebrahimi, “Turning on the One-Way Street” by Mohammadreza Marzuqi and “The Shamelessness Situation” by Hamed Jalali are among the nominees.

“Days and Dreams” by Payam Yazdanju and “They’ve Written Us by Snow” by Nasim Tavassoli have also received nominations in the category.

The winners of the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards, Iran’s most lucrative literary prize, will be announced during a ceremony in Tehran on December 2, which is the birthday of writer Jalal Al-e Ahmad.

Photo: Iranian writer Qobad Azaraiin and front cover of his book “Eruption”.

