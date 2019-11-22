Annual fishery exports to hit $600m by Mar. 2020

TEHRAN- Iran’s annual exports of fishery is anticipated to reach 150,000 tons valued at $600 million in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19, 2020), according to Isa Golshahi, Fishery Organization's director general for quality improvement, processing, and market development.

The official put the exports of fishery at 143,000 tons worth $528 million in the past Iranian year, IRNA reported.

According to the deputy head of Fishery Organization Hossein Ali Abdolhay, some 12 aquatic species are already bred in Iran and the figure is planned to reach 17 by the end of the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (March 2021).

MA/MA