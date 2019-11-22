Iran can learn from China about sci-fi movies: Reza Mirkarimi

TEHRAN – Iranian director Reza Mirkarimi has said that his country can learn from China about making sci-fi and action movies.

He made the remarks during a question and answer panel held after a screening of his film “Castle of Dreams” at the Tsinghua University in Beijing on November 7, Global Times, an English-language Chinese daily, announced last Tuesday.

The film was also screened at the Beijing Film Academy at the same time.

“These genres in Iran are not mainstream. We don’t have enough capacity to achieve what we want,” Mirkarimi said.

“China and Iran are both in the East of the world. We have these common Eastern feelings. There are many Chinese film experts that I’d like to work with, as I’ve seen their works on the screens at international film festivals,” Mirkarimi added.

“Castle of Dreams” is about two young children, whose mother has just died and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

The film won three main honors at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival, including the Golden Goblet Award for the best film.

The film also brought Mirkarimi the best director award, and the film’s star, Hamed Behdad shared the award for best actor with Chang Feng, the Chinese actor of “The Return” by Qin Hailu.

Mirkarimi is currently considering shooting a family drama set in a small city in China and making an animated TV series for children, possibly about the Silk Road and cultural exchange with China.

Photo: Reza Mirkarimi (center) attends a Q&A session at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China on November 7, 2019. (SABRI)

RM/MMS/YAW