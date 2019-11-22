Over 2,000 ancient coins recovered by Iranian police

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have recently seized over 2,000 ancient coins from five smugglers and antique dealers, who were illegally keeping the relics in a hideout in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

The culprits were detained in this regard and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, a police official said on Thursday, CHTN reported.

The official, however, did not refer to the age of the relics. “The coins were handed over to cultural heritage authorizes for further examination and to verify their authenticity,” he noted.

AFM/MG