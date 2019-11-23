Iranian cultural festival opens in Pakistan

TEHRAN – An Iranian cultural festival opened in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Thursday.

The festival includes film screening programs, traditional music performances and Persian art exhibitions.

“Season of Narges” by Negar Azarbaijani, “Zero to Platform” by Sahar Mosayyebi, “Mermaid” by Masud Aqababaian and “Track 143” by Narges Abyar are among the films selected to be screened.

The festival also will be screening “We Have a Guest” by Mohammad-Mehdi Asgarpur, “Rana’s Silence” by Behzad Rafiei and “Sweetheart” by Jalal Dehqani.

Avaye Barbod, an Iranian traditional music ensemble led by Faramarz Izi, is scheduled to give performances at the Islamabad Club on Monday.

The festival, which will be running until November 30, is being co-organized by Iran’s cultural office and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

Photo: A scene from “Season of Narges” by Negar Azarbaijani.

